Bulgarian nationalist member of the European Parliament Angel Dzhambazki said that Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has accepted all Bulgarian demands regarding the history of Macedonia, but only asked for time until after the 2020 general elections to implement them.

Zaev told us, yes, we know it is as you say, but wait until the elections are over, Dzhambazki said, describing a meeting with Zaev during the unveiling of a monument to Bulgarian colonel Konstantin Kavarnaliev, who died fighting the Greek forces near Dojran in 1913, during the Second Balkan War.

Dzhambazki said that this policy pursued by Zaev, to tell people what they want to hear and then renege on it, is bad and will not help Macedonia open EU accession talks. He noted that public opinion in Bulgaria has turned decidedly against allowing Macedonia to open EU accession talks, until Bulgarian demands are met by Zaev.