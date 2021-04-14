Prime Minister Zoran Zaev accepted the resignation of Dragi Raskovski from the post Secretary for monitoring and support of institutions in the implementation of the Government program and strategic projects, said government spokesperson Dusko Arsovski at Wednesday’s press conference.

Dragi Raskovski submitted a letter informing him that he is resigning from the post, it is his personal decision and he has the right to do so, said Arsovski answering a reporter’s question.

According to Arsovski, the procurement of the software was conducted in a completely transparent procedure and in full compliance with the law on public procurement.