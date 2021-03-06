In an interview with “Sloboden pecat”, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for the first time opened the possibility of forming a government of national salvation, which would include the opposition.

We offer cooperation from every possible aspect. To do everything we need to do, but you definitely have to have someone on the other side to talk. I am saying this for the first time, I want to open a debate for joint government and government with the opposition. But to have someone with whom you can talk to because it is not possible to talk with Mr. Mickoski. Or, if they have a reasonable person, but we do not, let them remove Zaev as well, just the two parties to be able to talk. We have to unite our people, because we need it, they know it, and I know it – our people are too divided, Zaev told “Sloboden pecat”.

Second, according to him, is the departization of the administration, which is possible if both sides are inside. Clientelism in the judiciary and administration will disappear.

This is part of the new policy that should pass in SDSM, and I think I have the respect of the organs and bodies, because this is important for the state. Let there be no confusion, this is not a technical government. But, only if there issomeone with whom you can talk to, says Zaev.

In such a circumstance, we will accelerate our moving forward. Just like in Germany where the CDU and the SPD have been in power together for 15 years. Also in Switzerland, everyone is in the government, so whoever wins is more represented and the prime minister is in power, or vice versa. That way, the blockades in the Parliament will end, everything will be resolved first here in the Government, explains Zaev.