Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Ministers Venko Filipce and Radmila Sekerinska appeared in the Berovo village of Burinarci after the fire subsided and the village is safe.

The Prime Minister, freshly return from a holiday with a tan, said that forest fires are easily triggered and difficult to control and urged everyone to take caution, put safety first and avoid all risks that can cause fire.

Berovo’s Budinarci is another of the Macedonian settlements that battled the fire and together with the firefighters, with their locals and with the solidarity aid are fighting for security and for saving the environment, Zaev wrote on Facebook.

In the post he expressed deep gratitude for the assistance that arrived from Serbia, Slovenia and Austria, as well as for the two planes arriving from Romania.