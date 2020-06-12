At Friday’s press conference regarding the election process he announced, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, acknowledged that the OSCE would not send a full monitoring team.

OSCE has said that they will send a team appropriate to the coronavirus crisis. We should not expect a full team, but a teams that will complete its competencies, so that the monitoring process can be completed, Zaev said.

Zaev stressed that this is what he expected and wanted, as well as the fact that the OSCE announced that they would need a quick period to position themselves in the country.