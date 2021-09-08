Zoran Zaev inserted the imposed name “North Macedonia” even in his message congratulating the citizens on the 30th independence anniversary of the Republic of Macedonia.

In response, dozens of citizens flooded the replies to tell him that the country which voted for its independence on September 8th 1991 is the Republic of Macedonia.

“September 8th has nothing in common with Nordistan! Long live the Republic of Macedonia!” “Get lost you and your North”. “Our ancestors are turning in their graves”, are some of the typical comments Zaev got in response.