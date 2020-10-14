Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended the opening of a new cannabis plant near Skopje, an investment from the NYSK holding company, and announced that he will renew his push to allow companies to sell dried cannabis flowers.

Zaev’s own family and close friends have moved strongly into the marijuana business and the Prime Minister stands to gain personally from the legalization of exports and sale of dried marijuana. He recently also pushed to allow recreation use of marijuana, justifying it with the need to help the hospitality sector.