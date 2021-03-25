Zoran Zaev is set to meet with his coalition partner Ali Ahmeti and the Speaker Talat Xhaferi today, to discuss the problems their coalition is having with adopting any legislation in the Parliament. The “majority” has only 62 votes, and it takes 61 to convene a session of Parliament meaning that any illness or travel in their ranks blocks the Parliament.

Zaev yesterday said that he is open to meeting leaders of the opposition parties and even declaring a state of emergency if the agenda remains blocked. VMRO-DPMNE offered to provide the votes needed for several urgent bills, especially the proposed stimulus package, but Xhaferi refused, insisting that other items from the partisan agenda of the coalition are also advanced.