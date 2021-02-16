Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held on Tuesday a meeting with the new Ambassador of Qatar to Macedonia, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and discussed the Qatar business community’s interest in investment opportunities in Macedonia.

The meeting welcomed the membership of the Republic of Macedonia in NATO and the policies of dialogue and friendship of Prime Minister Zaev, which brought a solution to the long-standing dispute with Greece, which is considered a successful example worldwide.

It was assessed that the Republic of Macedonia is a peaceful and friendly country that is making progress and has potential for further development. Qatar business community’s interest in investment opportunities in Macedonia was also discussed.