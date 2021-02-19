Regarding the geography textbook for the second year of high school education which will be withdrawn after the reactions that there is content offensive to Albanians, Prime Mnister Zoran Zaev said that wherever there was content that is offensive or not appropriate, should be and will be removed.

I received information from the Ministry of Education and Science to change the textbooks that are being prepared for the next school year, the geography textbook will be changed, which has existed since 2002 or 2006, but the problem was first detected in 2018 and is coming for change right now, said Zaev, answering reporters’ questions on Friday.

The Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska and her predecessor Arber Ademi, at Thursday’s working meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations Artan Grubi discussed the concept of education reforms and the Law on Textbooks for Elementary and High School Education.