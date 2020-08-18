Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti began their much anticipated meeting after which the two are likely to announce their new coalition deal.

The two parties have been negotiating since the chaotic and inconclusive July 15 elections for a coalition deal under which they would have the bare minimum of votes needed to form a Government – 61 seats. The talks were complicated by DUI’s demands that an ethnic Albanian is named Prime Minister instead of Zaev.

Over the past days the parties have been saying that they’re close to agreement and are discussing personnel choices, after the principled priorities of the next Government have been agreed – European integration, equality and rule of law.