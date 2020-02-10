The Kurir news site reports that SDSM and DUI leaders Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti are having an urgent meeting in the Parliament, accompanied by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, to discuss the proposed law on state prosecutors.

One version of the law, which Zaev hopes will save him from any serious criminal scrutiny, was sent to Parliament after being approved by the caretaker Government. Meanwhile, changes are apparently being made to the draft, which was revealed by Ahmeti who said he would only support the original version.

A session of Parliament was scheduled at 17h, but hasn’t started yet, with difficulties growing as the two Albanian opposition parties, BESA and the Alliance of Albanians, said they will not support it.

Kurir reports that Justice Minister Renata Deskoska also jointed the meeting. Deskoska’s office denied this.

Zaev is trying to adopt the law without the support of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, but that will require all Albanian parties, plus the group of blackmailed MPs what were thrown out of VMRO when they voted for the imposed name change.