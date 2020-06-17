SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev sent out a message on the second anniversary of the treaty he signed with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, imposing a name and identity change on Macedonia. “It was worth it”, Zaev insisted, claiming that the Prespa treaty led to the entry into NATO.

We are now sitting on the same table with the most successful, most developed and most powerful. The Macedonian future is secured and our borders are safe, Zaev said about the treaty that was rejected by the Macedonian votes at a referendum through a widespread boycott.

Zaev’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who co-signed the treaty, declared it “a miracle”, and again insisted that with it Greece and all other countries accepted the Macedonian national identity and the Macedonian language.