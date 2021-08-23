The Zaev Government announced the start of a public relations campaign meant to get the citizens to take the vaccine. Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce also announced that the doctors who criticise the vaccines will be dealt with through the Medical Chamber.

Zaev and Filipce presented the slogans of the campaign, such as “Let’s bring back the smile on our faces” and “For the moments of happiness”. After a very slow start to vaccination, because of the incompetence and corruption that accompanied the procurement process, Macedonians are now getting vaccinated at a high rate, especially after the latest ban to entering cafes and restaurants for those who are unvaccinated. But it remains difficult to make up for the time lost during the spring, and Macedonia is now in the midst of a major Fourth Wave, caused largely by the lack of travel restrictions during the summer.

I am aware of the different approach and positions toward the vaccination, but I insist that every step we make is to improve the immunization levels. I ask the young people to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and those close to them, Filipce said.

He added that the Government listens to the criticism of the vaccination process, including during the occasional protests, but that the Medical Chamber will act against doctors who join in this criticism.