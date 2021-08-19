Despite the fact that the fourth wave is underway in Macedonia and there are more than a thousand cases daily, Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev are without a compass, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
The party says that not only is there a large number of new cases each day and the opposition and experts have been repeatedly warning, but also Zaev and Filipce did nothing about it.
The healthcare system was not prepared for the first three corona waves, it is not prepared for the fourth one either. And how could it be when they did nothing right. The measures that they have introduced, and some of them will go into effect on September 1, apart from causing confusion and are aimed at destroying the economy, the hospitality industry, are no longer of any help in reducing the number of patients. Zaev and Filipce are only skilled in taking commissions. Everything else they do is destruction. Now they are destroying the economy, and they are not organized to take care of the patients, much less to reduce the number of patients, said VMRO-DPMNE.
Comments are closed for this post.