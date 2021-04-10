Unfazed with public criticism after their helicopter joyride last week, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, with their retinue, took a motorcycle ride around Krusevo.

At a time when Zaev and Filipce are urging the public to remain in their homes unless they have pressing need to leave, the two were photographed riding in the mountainous region. Filipce took the ride while hundreds of citizens were protesting in front of the Healthcare Ministry against the incompetence and corruption which greatly delayed the vaccination process.