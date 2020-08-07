The Republic of Macedonia is a black hole in the region and in Europe in terms of the number of coronavirus infections and deaths. The citizens are left alone, and Zaev and Filipce only count the lost lives and lie that the epidemic has been handled and that they have the situation under control, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, Zoran Zaev and the SDSM-led government had failed to devise a plan to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus.