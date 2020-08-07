The Republic of Macedonia is a black hole in the region and in Europe in terms of the number of coronavirus infections and deaths. The citizens are left alone, and Zaev and Filipce only count the lost lives and lie that the epidemic has been handled and that they have the situation under control, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.
According to the party, Zoran Zaev and the SDSM-led government had failed to devise a plan to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus.
Zaev and the SDSM-led government have no plan on how to organize the healthcare system. While everyone noted a decrease in the number of infections and deaths, in Macedonia the number was increasing, and they do not even know how to proceed with the so-called autumn corona wave. The SDSM-led government has no plan to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis, and the economic consequences are becoming more visible day by day. Exports of goods from the country in the period between January and June decreased by 24 percent compared to the same period last year. Zaev and the SDSM-led government increased public debt by more than one billion euros in just three months. There are no capital projects, nor has anyone seen that money, and additionally the Government continues with new borrowing. Zaev and the SDSM Government know how to implement only bad policies, and the citizens and Macedonia need a plan and strategy for dealing with the crisis, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Friday.
