A video showing Zoran Zaev partying in Dubai with Bosnian singer Haris Dzinovic was shared in the social media today. The video also shows Zaev’s protege, current SDSM leader Venko Filipce, in the rowdy group, filming Dzinovic’s performance on his phone.

The video reinforces media reports that Zaev has been moving his money to Dubai and investing in real-estate, in anticipation of SDSM losing power. Dzinovic himself confirmed that the bash was taking place in the Arabian city. Asked by the press, Filipce said that he will not comment on issues from his private life.