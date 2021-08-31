The Government held a session today dedicated to the coming 30th anniversary of Macedonia’s declaration of independence on September 8th. The session coincided with the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Dendias, on a mission to determine how advanced are Zoran Zaev’s effort to rename the country and redefine the Macedonian national identity, but in his remarks, Zaev never the less insisted that he has protected the national identity.

We not only preserved but we reinforced the Macedonian identity. The Macedonians and the Macedonian language are forever written in the international treasury of nations and languages and nobody has any doubts about it, nobody denies us any more, Zaev said, while Macedonia remains under Greek “inspection” and blocked from opening its EU accession talks as Bulgaria demands more concessions on the national identity issues.

Zaev first deputy Artan Grubi also spoke at the event. He insisted that those who oppose the Ohrid and Prespa treaties are “enemies of the state”.