Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and half his cabinet gathered at the Skopje ZOO for the opening of a dinosaur themed animatronics park.

Plastic figures of various dinosaurs are placed in an attempt to recreate a prehistoric world. Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov said that the exhibit costs about 350,000 EUR and that it will be there to substitute for the much greater planned rollercoaster park, where construction has stopped since Zaev grabbed power in 2017.