SDSM leaders Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski will go face-to-face in the first TV debate ahead of upcoming elections on TV Kanal 5 on Friday at 18:30 h.

Both Mickoski and Zaev have already confirmed their participation in the two-hour debate. We are announcing a dynamic show, in which both candidates for the next prime minister will have equal opportunities to express their views, but also to reply to the views of the political opponent. This face off will be the first since last year’s “Debate of the Decade”, where all current topics in domestic and foreign policy, with a particular focus on the economy will be discussed, Kanal 5 informed.