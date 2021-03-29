VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will hold Monday a tête-à-tête meeting which will take place at the MP Club.

A meeting with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has been agreed for Monday at 1 pm at the MP Club. I will talk to Mickoski about the most important issues of interest to the citizens in order for the country to move forward, wrote Zaev on Facebook.

The meeting follows after Zaev accepted Mickoski’s offer for the two to meet and discuss the pandemic crisis, the work of Parliament, the census, the economy, EU integration, elections…