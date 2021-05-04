Neither Zaev not President Pendarovski appeared at the Goce Delcev memorial in Skopje, on the 118th anniversary of his death. Both sent officials from their cabinets to the St. Spas church, where Delcev is buried, to represent them.

It is common with the Zaev regime that its officials avoid honoring Delcev in person. Zaev is pressured by Bulgaria to declare Delcev as a Bulgarian revolutionary, a position both he and Pendarovski accepted to a certain degree, and only gave up under strong public pressure.