Macedonia marks 149 years since the birth of the Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev.

However, none of the top leaders in the country, neither Prime Minister Zaev nor President Stevo Pendarovski attended the memorial service held at Goce Delcev grave in the Skopje church of St. Spas.

We do not know what the reason is, whether they are too busy or afraid of Bulgaria because Goce Delcev is the main reason for the ongoing debates of the Macedonian-Bulgarian history commission.

Instead of Zaev and Pendarovski, flowers were laid on Delcev’s grave by Goran Misovski, who is Vice President of the Parliament.