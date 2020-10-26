VMRO-DPMNE MP, Antonio Milososki, points out the hypocrisy of Zoran Zaev, Venko Filipce and the SDSM government, which are trying to hide their inability to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.
As Milososki points out, before the elections, ie at a time when there were 30-40 new infections per day, Zaev, Filipce and SDSM demanded responsibility from the interim ministers from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE, but that is why now, when there are 15 times more infections every day, they are silent and do not talk about any responsibility of the authorities.
Today, Zaev is silent about the Ministry of Interior, when in one day we have a worrying 560 new infections and unfortunately tragic number of 22 deaths in one day. Now SDSM does not demand responsibility or resignations from the Ministry of Interior Oliver Spasovski or the Minister of Health Filipce for the poor response to the coronavirus pandemic. Even when a funeral is organized of coalition partner of Zaev positive for the virus, with 300 attendees and police escort. But the situation is not under control. The people are worried, the health system may collapse. Therefore, it is no longer time for hypocrisy, it is time for resignations! Milososki points out.
