VMRO-DPMNE MP, Antonio Milososki, points out the hypocrisy of Zoran Zaev, Venko Filipce and the SDSM government, which are trying to hide their inability to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

As Milososki points out, before the elections, ie at a time when there were 30-40 new infections per day, Zaev, Filipce and SDSM demanded responsibility from the interim ministers from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE, but that is why now, when there are 15 times more infections every day, they are silent and do not talk about any responsibility of the authorities.