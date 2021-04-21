The changes will continue at the May congress, announced SDSM leader Zoran Zaev at tonight’s online celebration of the 30th birthday of SDSM, assessing that the party he leads is state-building and has shown the highest degree of responsibility in key moments for the country.

In his address, Zaev referred to the overthrow of the regime, the Colored Revolution and the events in Parliament on April 27, 2017, after which SDSM came to power.

With courage and vision, we took responsibility to lead the new Government and the difference was immediately apparent. We have put the country back on the path of European integration. Without calculating with personal and narrow-party interests, we resolved the dispute with Greece. The country became a member of NATO and we received a decision to start negotiations with the EU, said Zaev.

He stressed that SDSM is a party that wins, but also that is constantly changing.

We follow the new trends in work and we are the first party in the country that organized direct intra-party elections. The changes will continue with the upcoming congress. With new energy and new policies, we move forward, with responsibility, statehood, courage and commitment, said Zaev.

SDSM Vice President Radmila Sekerinska also addressed the online event from the party headquarters. We have shown, she said, what it means to be a responsible party that solves problems.