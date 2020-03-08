SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Radmila Sekerinska, current Minister of Defense and Vice-President of SDSM will head their lists of MP candidates, they announced at a joint press conference on Sunday.

We coordinate with coalition partners. Of course we will have women that will head lists, here I can say that Radmila Sekerinska and I will be heading MP lists, Zaev said while answering journalist questions.

They said that both men and women will head lists of MP candidates in each election district.