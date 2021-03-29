Three days after photos of Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s brother, Vice Zaev, sitting on the table with the drug bosses from Grcec and Aracinovo appeared in public, the government is silent, and the opposition is seeking answers.

Three days of silence by Spasovski over the “Mountain” cartel is just a confirmation that this government is in the service of the criminal underworld. Pendarovski pointed out that he did not personally know the people with whom he took photos while standing, which clearly explained the difference between a chance meeting and sitting at the table with criminals and fugitives from justice, VMRO-DPMNE said a press release.

Commenting that according to those photos it is no longer clear who is the bigger criminal, drug bosses or government officials, the opposition party again calls on the Minister of Interior and the Prime Minister to say whether they personally know the drug bosses with whom they are take pictures in their free time.