Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met with the United States Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, at the sidelines of ‘The Economist’ conference in Athens.

As the Government informed, Zaev expressed gratitude for the overall support that Macedonia receives from the United States continuously and said that today’s signing of the Gas Interconnection Agreement is historic for the country in terms of Macedonia investing in Greece for the first time in such a strategic project for the whole region.

Zaev informed Ambassador Pyatt about the current political and economic processes in Macedonia and expressed gratitude for his focus on projects in the country and the entire Western Balkans.

Ambassador Pyatt pledged to intensify the strategic partnership, and as he stressed, the signing of today’s agreement is of great importance for Macedonia, Greece and the United States.

The meeting also discussed the excellent cooperation in defense and NATO partnership, as well as the recent joint military training of American, Macedonian, Greek and Bulgarian troops.

Ambassador Pyatt underlined that Prime Minister Zaev’s visits to Athens are important and give a positive impetus to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.