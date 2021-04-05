Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that during the week he will hold meetings with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative to overcome the problem with the blocked laws in the Parliament in relation to the set of economic measures.
He called on the two opposition parties to unblock the laws.
They are aware of our inclusiveness in the process and our acceptance of suggestions. The arguments given at the table are acceptable, and they understood the arguments of the executive that were given to them as MPs. I urge them to withdraw the amendments in order to unblock all laws from the set of measures to fight against Covid, said Zaev.
