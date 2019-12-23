2.5 years ago I was honored to be prime minister. I think that I can do a lot for the country and I will try to stay and perform this function, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Mondays interview with MRT.

Zaev announced that he will yet show what he knows in the economy once the international problems are solved, and the state is at the door of NATO and EU.

Referring to the Prespa Agreement, Zaev expressed confidence that the realization will take place in parallel on both sides.