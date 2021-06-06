PM Zoran Zaev said on Sunday that the frequent contacts and meetings with the Bulgarian officials will follow aimed at reaching a solution to the dispute with Bulgaria prior to the EU summit in June, for which there is optimism that the green light will be given for holding the first intergovernmental conference.

Answering a reporter’s question, Zaeb said that many meetings will be held until June 22. He mentioned the summit in Antalya on June 17, but also pointed to the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 as an opportunity for meetings with Bulgarian officials.