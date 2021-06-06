PM Zoran Zaev said on Sunday that the frequent contacts and meetings with the Bulgarian officials will follow aimed at reaching a solution to the dispute with Bulgaria prior to the EU summit in June, for which there is optimism that the green light will be given for holding the first intergovernmental conference.
Answering a reporter’s question, Zaeb said that many meetings will be held until June 22. He mentioned the summit in Antalya on June 17, but also pointed to the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 as an opportunity for meetings with Bulgarian officials.
I believe that we will also meet bilaterally because our foreign ministers are cooperating with their teams, developing a plan for cooperation. It is a sectorial plan from all areas, I believe we will determine it to the end. I even believe that the Intergovernmental Conference can be held in the upcoming period, and in the meantime all the necessary things can be adopted, stressed Zaev.
