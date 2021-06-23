Zoran Zaev apologized today to Greece for referring to the Macedonian football team. This was standard practice for Zaev, who insisted that, with the Prespa Treaty, he secured the right to the adjective “Macedonian” in the area of sports, culture and so on. But after strong reaction from Greece, today Zaev backed down.

I always send friendly messages. I made the Prespa Treaty with my friend Alexis Tsipras and I’m first to honor it. Sometimes it happens that I make mistakes, I’m 46 years old and it happens, Zaev said.