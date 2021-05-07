Prime Minister Zoran Zaev got vaccinated yesterday, but with him, a number of people from his office who do not meet age or healthcare criteria, also got the vaccine. Macedonian healthcare authorities are still struggling with providing vaccines to the citizens, as the country was among the lowest in the “pecking order” and apparent corruption in the Healthcare Ministry delayed vaccine deliveries.
Zaev associate Elena Miteva and his chief of staff Muhamed Zekiri were among the people who were vaccinated.
It is not proper to have other people skip ahead of the line along with the Prime Minister. We have elderly people, people with preexisting conditions, who are in serious danger, but we are focusing on his inner circle, said VMRO-DPMNE official Igor Janusev.
