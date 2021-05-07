Prime Minister Zoran Zaev got vaccinated yesterday, but with him, a number of people from his office who do not meet age or healthcare criteria, also got the vaccine. Macedonian healthcare authorities are still struggling with providing vaccines to the citizens, as the country was among the lowest in the “pecking order” and apparent corruption in the Healthcare Ministry delayed vaccine deliveries.

Zaev associate Elena Miteva and his chief of staff Muhamed Zekiri were among the people who were vaccinated.