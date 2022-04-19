Zaev before and now Kovacevski and SDSM are ready to endure any humiliation from Bulgaria just to stay in power and get a date for the start of negotiations with the EU because they hope that in that way the people will forget about corruption and poor economic governance, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski told Sitel TV regarding the opening of the Bulgarian club “Vanco Mihalov” in Bitola.

Nikoloski stressed that the public is undivided, it is a person who in no way can unite but a person who provokes and can make divisions between Macedonia and Bulgaria and therefore the reactions of the public are indisputable.

This name was not chosen by chance, it is a name that should provoke, hurt the feelings of Macedonians and create tensions. I am sorry that Prime Minister Petkov, who declares himself a modern politician, managed to follow the minds of marginalized people in Macedonia who managed to take him to Bitola and insult the entire Macedonian people, said Nikoloski.

He stressed that Bulgarians have the right to associate and organize, unlike Bulgaria which does not give rights to Macedonians, but could choose a more appropriate name, if it was really a cultural club they could choose the name of the poet Peyo Yavorov, who was in the company of Goce and Jane and a biographer of Goce Delcev, and later a friend of Todor Aleksandrov, and one of his songs “Den denuvam” is dedicated to Goce Delcev.