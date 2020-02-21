SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that he expects to have major advantage over VMRO-DPMNE when it comes to post-election coalition making with the ethnic Albanian parties. Polls show SDSM losing soundly to VMRO among ethnic Macedonians but Zaev hopes that he will maneuver his party to again form a Government with the help of the Albanian parties.

We resolved all the major issues with DUI. We are the only party that has a choice of cooperation with the Albanian parties, Zaev said during his visit to Vinica.

Zaev also denied that his existing smaller coalition partners are planning to join VMRO-DPMNE in a coalition. He said that he expects his current coalition to grow, not shrink.