In-person classes began Thursday in more than 600 primary and secondary schools across the country in line will health protocols. In most schools, students up to the third grade attend in-person classes, while those in higher grades will follow classes online.

On the occasion of the start of the new school year, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Education Mila Carovska visited the Skopje primary school “Jan Amos Komenski”, where they sent messages for a successful school year for students and teachers.

Following the visit to the school, Zaev said that he is convinced that all schools are ready for the start of the new school year and that all measures and protocols for in-person teaching are met and thermometers, disinfectants are procured and everyone is familiar with the new conditions for holding classes.

This is a special day that children, first graders will remember for the rest of their lives. However, this school year is not like any of the previous ones. Due to the coronavirus, measures will be implemented in schools in order to protect the health of children and teachers. Let us stand in solidarity and show understanding in this whole process. If we all adhere to the measures, it will be easier to pass this school year and thus we will make sure that it is the only and last year like this. As for the online platform, all the things that needed to be corrected in order to overcome all the challenges were tested and detected, said Zaev.

He stressed that it is the first time that such a large-scale online system is being established in the country and that maximum effort will be made to implement it without or with the least possible problems that will be overcome continuously. “We are all in this together and each cooperation and support from parents, teachers and students is welcomed,” he said.

When asked by a reporter about children who have problems attending classes online, he said that all problems will be resolved. IT devices and internet, he said, have been provided in a number of schools. There is only a small part of schools where they are yet to be procured, but recorded and printed materials will be delivered to them. He pointed out that the procedure for the procurement of IT devices takes several months, and according to the data, it is about 40,000 children.

Of course, we will do everything within our capabilities, abilities and capacities as a state, not to leave a single child who will not start the school year. I believe that we will succeed, above all with the budget of the institutions, but also with the solidarity of the companies – state and private, as well as the citizens who help, to have equal treatment of all children, regardless if they live in villages, cities or in the capital, said Zaev.

In her address, Education Minister Mila Carovska stressed that it is very important that the process is supported by all. Regarding the digitalization of teaching, she said that in just one month, a decade-long leap has been made in the system, teachers have been trained, and students are interested in online teaching because, she said, it is their natural environment.