Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who is currently trying to present a tough position on Macedonian national identity isseus as Bulgaria persists in its blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession talks, called on Bulgaria to recognize the Macedonian language and national identity today. Zaev was speaking on the day of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, who are honored in both countries, and sometimes feuds spark over their national identity.

Our Macedonian language and Macedonian identity are of course carefully protected but they also envelop the Bulgarian side. That is the reality of the existance of the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity. Of course, they have the right to regulate the issue in accordance with their documents or resolutions and that can be an issue that is debated in the future. That is why I said, and many other politicians have also said, that we expect Bulgaria to recognize our Macedonian language and Macedonian identiy as soon as possible, Zaev said.

During his years of failed negotiations with Bulgaria, Zaev has hinted that a deal can be made in a way that Bulgaria recognizes the contemporary existance of a Macedonian language and national identity, but at the same time, Macedonia will be asked to accept that they both have a Bulgarian origin, and had it as recently as the Second World War. This would leave Macedonians with the right to declare their identity now but it would be emptied from any historic heritage under that name national heroes, like the medieval saints honored today, would be declared as Bulgarian heroes.

Zaev accepted most of the Bulgarian positions, like he did with the Greek demands before, but was unable to put them to paper due to strong resistance within the country and within his own SDSM party. He is currently hoping for help from Portugal, which holds the rotating European Council Presidency, in getting Bulgaria to allow the opening of accession talks while keeping the historic and identity issue open. This, Zaev hopes, would prevent a complete foreign policy humiliation – to see Albania open EU accession talks while Macedonia remains behind.