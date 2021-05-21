We have solid foundation to remove the hurdles preventing the opening of negotiations with the EU that involves a solution, which doesn’t encroach the Macedonian identity-related issues and we’re confident that it is acceptable as well for Bulgaria’s crucial positions, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said commenting on the solutions proposed by Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi.

He believes that it is the right moment to go a step further, and reach an agreement in the interest of a common European future as soon as possible, and that, as he stated, “is expected and sought by the citizens of both countries, expected by the Europeans, and we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the people,” he said.

Zaev thanked Silva and Várhelyi for their commitment to help Skopje and Sofia resolve the issue.