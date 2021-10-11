The Government can’t buy all the votes it needs to win the elections – it betrayed too many of your expeectations and the anger is palpable, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said during his rally in Kicevo.
He warned against attempts by the Zaev regime to buy votes but insisted that it won’t overcome all the ill will Zaev has generated in the people.
The people have decided that they want change. This Government betrayed the workers, the unemployed, the tobacco planters, the farmers. They didn’t learn a single lesson in 52 months they’ve been in power, Mickoski said.
