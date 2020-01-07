Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev celebrated Christmas in the Vodoca monastery near Strumica, together with his business partner bishop Naum.

Naum is a major supporter of Zaev in the Strumica region, and was also reportedly part of Zaev’s marijuana growing business.

A cryptic comment from Zaev, from the infamous 2015 video tape which showed Zaev asking for a bribe from a businessman in Strumica in order to sell him a piece of publicly owned land, also had an instruction that half of the bribe money are left wih Zaev’s brother Vice, and the other half “with the church”.