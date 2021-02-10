Answering a reporter’s question about the importance of the census and the possibility of postponing it, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, pointed out that all issues can always be resolved through an inclusive process and when there is room to reach a consensus.

He stressed that Macedonia has not conducted a census for 20 years.

Here in the Government, at the local level, the mayors, all public state, local enterprises, all private companies, and even all our people, we work in the dark, we do not know the numbers. We do not know how many we are, where we are located, what are our industrial parameters, what are our basic resources and where it gives serious indications for increasing the economic growth of the country, said Prime Minister Zaev.

The census is a statistical operation that we must carry out, it’s our duty, he said.