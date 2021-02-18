“Citizen of North Macedonia” must be featured on the ID cards, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev reminded at today’s press conference, answering a reporter’s question.

It is important to fully respect the citizenship where it reads “Macedonian / Citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia”. The ethnic identity of the Macedonians is confirmed by the Prespa Agreement, as is the Macedonian language. There is no endangerment of any interests at home, from our differences, not even outside. We gave our word, meetings were held, working groups, deadlines are being implemented, the details are known how it will change, the details will be shared by the Ministry of Interior, said Zaev.