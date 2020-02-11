Prosecutor Ivana Trajceva presented evidence of communication between Bojan Jovanovski and Zoran Zaev at Tuesday’s hearing in the “Racket” case.

Boki first sent a screenshot of the communication they had with Zaev to his mother back in February. They communicated with Zaev several times, and the last communication was made a week before the then prime minister reported the case.

I have never abused your name, I never play double games. I ask you to consider again about a meeting, Boki wrote to Zaev.

To which Zaev replies: