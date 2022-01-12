The Government that is being proposed by new SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski was put together by Zoran Zaev and will be controlled by DUI, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement. SDSM and DUI are preparing for a vote next week on a cabinet that includes many new faces on the SDSM side, including a new Prime Minister, but according to the opposition, it is being managed by Zaev from the background.

Zaev’s pawn Kovacevski accepted the list submitted by Zaev without any questions. It includes Oliver Spasovski as Interior Minister after he brought us to the top of international rankings in crime and corruption, Ljupco Nikolovski, whose main achievement was to seize a box of expired butter, Spasovski’s deputy Slavjanka Petrovska and Fatmir Bytiqi who, along with Kovacevski, is among those most responsible for the economic crisis. The Government will be ran by DUI and the mafia, with LDP, DOM and DS supporting it in exchange for several director posts, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.