Zoran Zaev condemned Bulgaria for its blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession talks. ‌In an interview with a paper in Luxembourg, where he is visiting, Zaev said that the Bulgarian approach is contrary to European values.

With this behavior, EU would not have existed. Europeans looked toward the future, not the past, Zaev said.

Bulgaria demands major concessions from Zaev on the issues of Macedonian national identity and historic figures.