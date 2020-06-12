SDSM President Zoran Zaev in Thursday’s interview with TV 21’s “Click Plus” show said that Macedonia and Bulgaria should define the shared history as regards Goce Delcev and other historical epochs, and not be seen only from one side or the other.

That agreement is successfully agreement, it must live among the peoples of the two countries that have a shared history, it should be defined and shared we should cherish the common values as Goce Delcev and other historical eras, not just from one side or the other. I believe that we will find an agreement, said Zaev.