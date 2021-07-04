The tradition of the American democracy is a guide and inspiration for all progressive democracies in the world. President Biden’s administration has announced increased US presence in Europe, set to reaffirm and develop strong transatlantic partnership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote in a Facebook post on the occasion of 4 July, US Independence Day.

As a strategic partner of the United States, Macedonia is especially proud that since 2020, Macedonia and the United States are allies in NATO, the strongest military-political alliance in the history of world civilization. Since our independence, our country has a great and committed partner and supporter in the United States and whenever the country was faced with serious challenges, we had help and support to overcome the turmoil and problems we faced, Zaev said.