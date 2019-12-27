After days of silence, the outgoing prime minister responded Friday when he reported the “Racket” case to the public prosecutor’s office. He claims that he did it on April 22 this year, although he did not submit any written document that he really did it.

What is striking is that there are dozen statements from Zaev from April 22 until the end of the summer when the affair broke out in which he defends special prosecutor Janeva bursts and says he has no intention of giving up on her. In August, Zaev finally came around and said that Janeva’s performance was idiotic.

We wonder how it is possible for Zaev on one hand to claim to have reported the case and on the other to continue to defend one of the suspects and later defendant, Janeva in this case.

On August 21, Zaev argued that the question of whether Janeva shoiuld stay at the helm of the SPO is an institutional matter and a speck of hope for a return of the rule of law.

Asked if he is ready to replace Katica Janeva, he said:



Absolutely no. That is an institutional matter, because, truly, Katica Janeva and her team of prosecutors and investigators worked in a very difficult time and thy were the speck of hope that we will return the rule of law, which we now see is returning in our country. I’m convinced that we must not send out a bad message to those who resisted, persevered and believed in the state, the system, the laws and the Constitution in the bad times, Zaev said in August this year, four months after he reported the racketeering.

A month earlier, however, Zaev claimed that no one was guilty until the opposite was proven.

Zaev also defended Janeva during the debate with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.