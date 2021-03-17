Prime Minister Zoran Zaev again came out in defense of his embattled adviser Dragi Raskovski, but left open the possibility that Raskovski will be investigated. The former Secretary General of Zaev’s cabinet has faced numerous corruption allegations, and currently is accused of having the Interior Ministry purchase a software he developed for 80,000 EUR even though it was not needed.

I want to immediately draw a line and say that nobody should be charged for innovating something, patenting it and giving it away for free to a degree, to be used by his country. I want to send a message to innovative people that they are needed in this country, Zaev said. “But all who violated the law or have acted unethicaly, I will call for their resignation”.

Raskovski has left the country for Mexico with his family, and yesterday this news prompted allegations that he fled Macedonia to avoid being held to scrutiny. Raskovski insisted that he plans to return to the country and that he has not fled, but is merely on vacation.

But, what has changed from the previous scandals he has caused, where Zaev again defended him, this time around news outlets normally loyal to Zaev have reported extensively on the software scandal and the mood for Raskovski is much darker. Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that, if other institutions such as the Interior Ministry don’t act, she will.